Visa's vision to Mariah's Crisp-mas: Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Argos, Book of Dreams

So Argos has gone big with Book of Dreams. Now for those of us that use the store to buy replacement forks, this doesn’t necessarily ring true. But if you are a little kid, changing the title of the Argos catalogue to Book of Dreams is pretty exciting and a decent campaign, even if all you actually do want for Christmas is an upright oscillating fan heater.

Visa, #WhereYouShopMatters

Visa is asking us to support local independent shop owners this Christmas – an admirable cause, and is running a ‘#WhereYouShopMatters’ campaign for small shop owners to make their own copy-cat ATL ads. Expect a lot of tote bags, cushions and candles to feature…

But Christmas ain’t all about giving - right?

MISSES

Walkers, All I Want For Christmas

Blah, blah, blah, Christmas starts earlier every year... but it was nice to see Mariah Carey back on telly again playing a nicer version of herself than she did in a fairly recent Hostelword advert plus celebrating 25 years of her classic Xmas tune.

This time she is flogging crisps and Walkers are asking Britain ‘All I Want for Christmas is…?’

This year’s options are a General Election, no Gary Lineker, and a below average attempt by Walkers to increase their data capture in competition form.

But Christmas is all about giving - right?

Starbucks, Red Cups

Social media is suggesting that Starbucks is channelling The Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge with its annual seasonal holiday cups, with many naysayers pointing out that instead maybe they should be paying more tax.

Bah Humbug…