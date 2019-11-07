Watch: Selfridges imagines an alternative 'Christmas for modern times'

Future Fantasy: A Christmas for Modern Times is a short film starring actress Noomi Rapace. It is about the enduring Christmas message of love through the togetherness of family and friends.

The film was developed with the brand’s in-house creative and marketing teams together with American artist Daniel Arsham and directed by Nabil Elderkin, famous for his work with artists such as The Weeknd, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

The film features personalities from across the creative industries and popular culture including Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wiley, fashion publisher Jefferson Hack and Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones, in a 60-strong cast.

The short film tells of an enigmatic journey from warm-hearted dinner party to a house party seen through Elderkin’s eye, while a voiceover performed by actor and musician Little Simz tells an alternative Christmas tale.

"Future Fantasy is a mix of my family and my friends from different places in the world because that’s what Christmas is for me. It’s brilliant minds coming together," said Rapace.

In a collision between the niche and the universal, and through a distinctly fashion lens, Selfridges presents a different but optimistic vision of the festive season.

"We want to tell a traditional story in a non-traditional, future-facing way," said Sebastian Manes, Selfridges executive buying and merchandising director.

"We are interested in reaching our customers via extraordinary physical and digital experiences and environments and across different creative media. I hope this story of an alternative family coming together at Christmas time engages and entertains both our current, and future, Selfridges customers in an unexpected way."