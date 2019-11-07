Exclusive: Vietnam Tourism books UK agency in major tourism drive

Travel and tourism consultancy, The PC Agency has won a competitive pitch to manage media and trade relations for Vietnam.

PRWeek understands up to ten consultancies pitched for Vietnam Tourism’s promotional and representational work, which has an annual budget of more than £100,000.

The PC Agency will now work on the country’s recent VietnamNOW campaign, celebrating the country’s journey from past to present, as well as its varied offerings for international travellers, including historic Hue and Hoi An; areas of natural beauty including Nha Trang, Ha Long Bay, Phong Nha Ke Bang; the Mekong Delta; cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; and dramatic islands Con Dao and Phu Quoc.

Paul Charles’ consultancy is also helping the tourist board’s first international office, in London, which will focus on increasing visitor numbers and enhancing relations with the UK and Irish travel trade and media. Currently, about 300,000 Britons visit the country each year.

"Opening our first international office which will be based in the UK is a significant milestone for Vietnam," said Tran Trong Kien, chairman of Vietnam’s Tourism Advisory Board.

"The UK will be one of our biggest and most important markets. Travellers from the UK love our authentic local food, immerse in our dynamic and vibrant cities, enjoy our great beaches and explore our beautiful landscapes as well as our unique culture. This office will show a welcoming Vietnam and help more British travellers to realise these amazing experiences."

The new office project is a public-private partnership collaboration between the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the Tourism Advisory Board, a private consortium of tourism stakeholders supporting the growth of tourism in Vietnam.

Paul Charles, CEO of The PC Agency, said: "It’s an honour to represent Vietnam, such a warm, welcoming and safe country. Most of our 25-strong team have been to Vietnam, an indication of how popular a destination it already is. We’re looking forward to boosting the Vietnam tourism brand and helping it to grow sustainably in future years."

