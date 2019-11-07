Milk & Honey PR appoints first creative director

Rouse will head up Milk & Honey’s creative offerings and joins the senior team, alongside managing partner Kirsty Leighton.

He left Hotwire in June around the same time as global head of consumer Emma Hazan.

Rouse is a PRWeek 30 Under 30 alumni and three-time finalist in the UK Cannes Young Lions, picking up a bronze in 2017.

In his five years at Hotwire, Rouse worked on integrated campaigns for clients including Microsoft, Ubisoft, Travelex, Bic and HomeAway.

At Milk & Honey PR, he will take charge of the agency’s creative offerings.

"I’m delighted to have yet another energetic, creative leader join the hive and Tom comes with rave reviews from clients and colleagues alike. We can’t wait to work with him to deliver amazing work for our existing and future clients," Leighton said.

"I am beyond excited to be joining such an ambitious and energetic agency," enthused Rouse. "It's great to be joining such a people-focused business and I’m excited to help them continue to go from strength to strength."

