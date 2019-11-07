Paddy McGuinness and Emma Willis sample Christmas markets for M&S

M&S Food’s product range are the star turn in this year’s Christmas campaign.

Paddy McGuinness and Emma Willis walk through an M&S Food Christmas Market to sample some of the delights on offer.

Each stall is hosted by M&S product developers of ‘The Perfect Turkey’, ‘Torched Winter Berry Pavlova’ (which does look delicious), mince pies and a moreish Brie en Croute.

There are other celebrities at the markets, we briefly get to meet Britain's Got Talent panelists Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes, among the 125 M&S shoppers assembled as extras.

Perhaps the real stars of the spot are the Ysgol Gynradd Llwyncelyn primary school choir singers, who hymn a catchy arrangement of Fleetwood Mac’s Albatross, the iconic tune used in M&S' 'This is not just food...this is M&S foods’ adverts.

The campaign creative was by Grey London, production by Pulse Films and the media panning and buying will be carried out by Mindshare.

The wider campaign includes advertising campaign across TV, print, radio and social media, and M&S predicts this year’s campaign will reach more customers than in any previous Christmas.

"At M&S Food our plan is to protect the magic – the things our customers really love about M&S – whilst modernising the rest – and at Christmas time especially this means upholding our award-winning quality and innovative food," M&S food marketing director Sharry Cramond said.

"Our product developers are the team behind the magic of our food – that’s why we’re making them and our delicious Christmas range the stars of this year’s ad."

