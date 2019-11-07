Exclusive: Virgin Media corporate affairs chief exits in restructure

Trafford, who was responsible for overseeing media relations, public affairs and regulation, internal comms and corporate responsibility, left her position early last month as the company looks to work with a smaller, more agile senior team.

PRWeek understands Virgin Media is not seeking a replacement and the regulatory, public affairs and sustainability teams will now report to Virgin’s legal function, while the internal and external comms directors will report directly to the company's chief executive, Lutz Schuler.

The company said: "Brigitte has overhauled our corporate affairs function to become the high impact, strategic and creative function it is today, with world class talent. Under her leadership, Virgin Media has a more effective and influential voice with regulators, local authorities, policy makers and the media.

"She has developed some of the UK’s most highly regarded sustainability programmes and the best communications teams in our industry. We’d like to thank Brigitte and wish her all the very best for the future."

The former ICAP comms boss joined Virgin Media in 2014 and has previously held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and ITV, as well as M:Communications, where she had Virgin Media as a client.

Trafford said: "I’m very proud of the outstanding team I have built up over the past six years and everything we have achieved. I’m planning to take some time considering what I do next."

In June, Schuler took over as CEO from Tom Mockridge, while Jeff Dodds has been named as Virgin Media chief operating officer this week.