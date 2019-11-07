Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Walmart has selected a PR director. The retail giant has appointed Meredith Klein to manage comms and PR for its acquired and incubated brands such as Jet.com and Bonobos. Klein, who has been has been online retailer Jet.com’s head of comms since 2017, became Walmart’s director of PR this month. PRWeek has all the details.



Google has promoted Lily Lin to VP of global comms and public affairs. She will report to Google’s product communications lead Mike Nelson and is responsible for comms across devices, services and AI. Most recently, Lin was senior director of global comms and public affairs. Check out the story here.

In other Google news, the site may change its political ad policy. The company has been holding internal meetings about the matter and is expected to share more information with staffers this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Seven Letter has acquired digital advertising firm Tessio Labs and will launch a new digital practice called Seven Letter Labs. Seven Letter was itself created by an acquisition when Blue Engine Message & Media acquired JDA Frontline last year. The combined firm was called Blue Engine + JDA until it rebranded as Seven Letter in June.

Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres say they are victims of "celebrity endorsement theft." They filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court targeting unnamed sellers who use affiliate networks to push false news articles claiming the pair has endorsed anti-aging creams and other beauty products. The stars said their names and faces have been used without their permission to peddle products such as Alessa Anti-Aging Serum, Elliesse Serum, AmaBella Allure Cream, Bella Rose Rx and Lucinex Ageless Moisturizer.