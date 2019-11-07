FTI Consulting's Ed Bridges ranked top EMEA financial PR consultant

FTI Consulting’s senior managing director Edward Bridges was the most prolific PR consultant on M&A deals in the EMEA region, according to a new ranking list by MergerLinks.

London-based Bridges, who works in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications team, worked on five deals with a combined value of £10.6bn from H2 2018 to H1 2019.

This included the £6 billion acquisition of Merlin Entertainments by a consortium involving Lego's founding family, private equity firm Blackstone and Canadian pension fund CPPIB.

The second top PR consultant to deals was Brunswick partner Charles Pretzlik, who advised on four deals with a combined value of £2.3bn.

Sard Verbinnen’s co-founder Paul Verbinen was listed third with three deals valued at £71.9bn. The majority of that value came from US biopharma giant AbbVie’s £64bn acquisition of Irish pharma company Allergan.

FTI Consulting and Sard Verbinnen & Co have three and Brunswick has two consultants in the male-dominanted Top 10 list.