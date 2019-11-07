Watch: Lidl launches 'Big On A Christmas You Can Believe In' campaign

Building on the ‘Big On’ creative framework it launched earlier this year, the Christmas campaign focuses on showing shoppers how they can have a ‘Christmas they can believe in’ thanks to the brand’s ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ promise.

The brand wants to assure consumers that a Christmas of luxury, delicious food and drink needn’t be a thing of festive dreams.

The adverts show the key moments of Christmas, whether it’s packing for the journey home, the big Christmas shop, or the festive get-together.

It includes the full Christmas day spread, complete with all the trimmings, underpinning the brand’s commitment to being ‘Big on’ everything you need for Christmas.

It was created by advertising agency Karmarama.

Joe Holt and Luke Ramm, creative directors at the agency, said: "There’s a better Christmas than the one we see in films. It’s one where love is actually in the air, where family and friends enjoying great food and drink is all that matters."

"Christmas is often a time for make believe, so this year we wanted to show our customers that we’re big on a Christmas they can really believe in." said Ryan McDonnell, commercial Director at Lidl GB.

