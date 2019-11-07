Google names new VP of comms and public affairs

Lin, who joined Google when it acquired Slide, has risen through the ranks over the past nine years and is one of five global VPs in the division, joining the leadership team of global comms and public affairs chief Corey duBrowa.

She will report to Google’s product communications lead Mike Nelson and is responsible for comms across devices, services and AI.

Lin has more than 20 years of experience in communications, including nearly seven years at The Hoffman Agency. She has previously served as comms director at BitTorrent and Slide, before it was bought by Google.

On her LinkedIn page, Lin said: "Whether it's semiconductors, P2P file-sharing or consumer hardware, my expertise is crafting stories that people care about. My goal is to help companies build and maintain relevance by creating resonant messaging, raising brand awareness, elevating executive profiles and/or engaging with key constituents via both traditional and social media."

Google has made several key comms hires in the UK recently, including former Teneo MD Jenny Jamie as director of communications and public affairs and former Portland partner Victoria Dean as a director of global policy and political campaigns.

DuBrowa has been at the helm of Google's global comms for 18 months, following a high-profile move from Salesforce.