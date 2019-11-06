Walmart hires Meredith Klein as PR director

HOBOKEN, NJ: Walmart has hired Meredith Klein to manage comms and PR for its acquired and incubated brands such as Jet.com and Bonobos.

Klein announced in a LinkedIn post that she has joined Walmart as director of PR. She noted in the post that she has been online retailer Jet.com’s head of comms since 2017.

"I poured myself into this brand and can honestly say it was two of the best years of my career," she wrote. "That’s why I’m so excited to continue working on this brand in an expanded capacity."

Klein was most recently Jet.com’s director of media and PR. In that role, according to her LinkedIn profile, she spearheaded all facets of communications, including: corporate and crisis communications, business and consumer media relations, media training, executive thought leadership, conference and award opportunities, internal communications, government relations, analyst and investor relations, brand, marketing and social media efforts and influencer management.

Walmart acquired Jet.com in 2016 for $3.3 billion. However, in recent months the company said it will integrate Jet’s retail, technology, marketing, analytics and product teams with its own online business. Jet.com president Simon Belsham left the company in August.



Jet's sales shrunk to $689 million in 2019, down from the $1 billion it forecasted in 2016, according to Kantar estimates cited by Reuters.



Before joining Jet, Klein worked at Makovsky for four years, most recently co-leading the firm’s consumer practice as group vice president, according to her LinkedIn profile.



In September, Walmart executive Danit Marquardt joined Mattel as VP of global corporate communications. She worked at Walmart for seven years, most recently leading consumer communications for Walmart.com in San Bruno, California, since 2016.