7 brands getting in on OK, Boomer

OK, Boomer, one of the latest memes to sweep the internet, is a viral phrase that millennials and Gen Zers are using to clap back at those close-minded and out-of-touch Baby Boomers.
And it was only a matter of time before brands picked up on it. Here’s how seven used the expression this week.
Natural Light
Ok boomer https://t.co/qMzVzTsCks— Natural Light (@naturallight) November 5, 2019
Four Loko
Ok, boomer https://t.co/wgzoVnyRz8— Four Loko (@fourloko) November 6, 2019
GameStop
Ok Boomer pic.twitter.com/Siml5WU73W— GameStop (@GameStop) November 5, 2019
Indiana Pacers
Ok Boomer pic.twitter.com/EsHOSljTYK— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 4, 2019
Dictionary.com
OK ... everyone. https://t.co/XUiCyEcHdW— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 4, 2019
G Fuel
Tag the biggest boomer you know (besides us).— G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) November 6, 2019
Mr. Peanut
All this talk about Boomers and not one word about The Greatest Generation. #smh— Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) November 5, 2019