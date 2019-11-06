H+K Strategies names Tessa Horehled director of content, publishing strategy

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has named Tessa Horehled to the newly created position of U.S. director of content and publishing strategy.

Horehled, who started in the role late last month, is reporting to Vikki Willimott, global head of content and publishing for the WPP firm.

An agency spokeswoman said H+K created the role to support its U.S. creative and innovation hub. The firm is also counting on Horehled’s background in analytics and computer science to support its data-driven creative offerings in the U.S., H+K said in a statement.

Horehled previously worked at creative shop AKQA as planning director and strategy lead in Berlin. AKQA did not immediately comment on her departure. She has also worked at Da Vinci Media, DigitasLBi and Lippe Taylor, among other firms.

H+K has made other changes to senior management in recent months. At the start of October, it hired Chris Baszto as director of digital planning and optimization. A month earlier, it clarified global and U.S. leadership by picking Richard Millar to lead U.S. operations and Lars Erik Grønntun to control operations in the rest of the world.

H+K’s revenue grew 3% in 2018 to $400 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2019.

WPP’s PR firms, which also include BCW, Finsbury and Buchanan, posted a 0.9% decline in revenue in Q3.