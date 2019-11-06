Watch: Aldi's Kevin the Carrot escapes the 'Leafy Blinders' to deliver Christmas cheer

It’s six weeks before Christmas and the sprouts are fuming. A bunch of them gather around Kevin the Carrot and tie him up to a multi-grater – the side with the large holes.

It’s not looking good.

Word had got out that everybody’s favourite Christmas carrot was about to put on a big show, to become the star turn of the Christmas dining table – and the sprouts were having none of it.

"The show is over, Kevin," growled an over-cooked Russel Sprout, dressed up as a Leafy Blinder.

When all looks doomed, Brussle throws Tiny Tom but misses from an unbearably close distance.

The tiny plum tomato helps Kevin escape in the nick of time. The carrot then performs an ensemble with mince pies, swinging carrots, a turkey and other festive treats, in a voice that is remarkably similar to Robbie Williams.

"Kevin’s popularity grows every year and he’s becoming something of a national treasure," Aldi’s understated marketing director Sean McGinty said.

"Kevin’s magical Big Top is the perfect environment to showcase the amazing quality of the Aldi Christmas range of food and drink this year."

The spot was created by McCann Manchester, which recently expanded its remit with the supermarket to also include social media.

"I happen to know Kevin was very nervous ahead of his performance this year, but my word, who would have thought he was so talented? He puts on an amazing performance," McCann Manchester ECD Dave Price said.

"There’s a great deal of quality on display here that will keep your mouth watering in the run up to Christmas."