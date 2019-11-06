Brand Film Awards 2020 open for submissions

It’s back. And it’s bigger than ever.

The Brand Film Awards 2020, presented by PRWeek and Campaign U.S., is open for submissions.

The fifth annual celebration of brand storytelling - formerly known as Brand Film Festival New York - will once again showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries.

Entries are open to any organization in North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia. All films created by organizations in Europe should be entered into Brand Film Festival London.

This unique mix of film festival, content and interactive workshops provides a forum for everything related to a new wave of marketing storytelling, while convening and rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Entries must be received by 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday January 22, 2020; late entries will be accepted until January 29. Full submission information is available here.

Following the entry process, the best films will be selected by a high-profile jury comprised of top creatives from the worlds of PR, advertising, digital, production, film and media. Those interested in being a member of the Brand Film Awards jury should make their case here.

"Our brand film partnership with Campaign has shone a light on some of the most vibrant and exciting brand activations in modern marketing and communications. Marketing disciplines are converging and brand storytelling through the medium of film is proving a supremely effective way to engage consumers and stakeholders," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek. "We look forward to elevating and celebrating the best practise, case studies and content teams across PR, advertising, media, digital and film production."

This year's awards have been reorganized into five categories: Business, Brand Sectors, Audience Engagement, Craft and Individual & Team. A special Brand Film of the Year will be selected by the chair of jury and senior editors at PRWeek and Campaign.

The successful films will be screened at a gala event in New York City on May 7, 2020 - all of the winning entrants will receive a trophy on the night. During the day of the screening there will also be interactive workshops and other content exploring best practice in brand filmmaking and branded content.