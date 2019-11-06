Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Real talk from SoftBank’s founder. Masayoshi Son acknowledged "really bad" judgment after his company had to eat a $4.7 billion loss from its backing of WeWork. Regarding former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, Son said, "I shut my eyes to a lot of his negative aspects," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Xerox is mulling a takeover offer for HP in a deal that would bring together two legacy technology companies. The offer would be at a premium to HP’s market valuation of $27 billion, according to the WSJ. Related: Here’s how Xerox has built its storytelling team.

Here’s the top line from Tuesday’s elections. Democrat Andy Beshear appears to have scored an upset win in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. Republican Tate Reeves won the governor’s mansion in Mississippi. Democrats took over Virginia’s state government for the first time in decades. Buried in the headlines is a Jersey City, New Jersey, landslide vote to restrict Airbnb and other home-sharing platforms.

More than 11,000 scientists have urged action on climate change, calling global warming an "emergency" for the first time, according to Axios. The researchers said the effect that humans are having on the environment hasn’t been appropriately addressed in public discourse.

Think you noticed a lot of top executives stepping down last month? You’re right. More than 170 CEOs left their jobs last month, making it the busiest month on record for top executive departures, according to executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. 2019 is also on track to set the yearly record.