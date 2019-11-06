Engine Sport appoints new comms director

Manicks joins the agency from Archetype after a decade of experience in consumer and lifestyle PR in the UK and her home country New Zealand.

She previously specialised in activating luxury brands in tennis, polo and F1, as well as running comms and influencer campaigns for global apparel brands.

Manicks will work alongside director of communications Matthew Fletcher-Jones and the appointment follows a rebrand from Synergy to Engine Sport.

In the seven months since the amalgamation of the Engine Group, the Sport team has added the England and Wales Cricket Board, The Principality and health-and-life-insurance brand Vitality to a roster that includes Mitsubishi Motors and Under Armour.

"This year, after 35 years in the industry we’ve rebranded as Engine Sport and make no mistake, we’ve changed for the better. With new senior hires and new business wins, we’ve gone from strength to strength. Adding Randy to the team is the latest step in making us the most diverse, dynamic and future-focused agency in the industry," said Lisa Parfitt, MD of Engine Sport.