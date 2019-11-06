PRWeek launches weekly Creative Inspiration Bulletin

The aim is simple: to inspire comms pros to produce brilliant creative work. We'll be offering analysis, advice and comment from some of PR's best creative minds, while showcasing successful campaigns and rounding up new launches.

Regular features include analysis of the best (and worst) campaigns of the week, and looking in depth at the processes behind successful campaigns. Each week we will also be asking a creative PR chief what inspires them.

Highlights of the inaugural edition, which launched on 1 November, include Christmas campaign predictions from a raft of top creative PR minds; 'Behind the Campaign', with Octopus' multiple PRWeek Award-winning 'Tinder for Cows'; what gets Edelman Deportivo creative director Indy Selvarajah's creative juices flowing; and the regular Creative Hits & Misses of the Week feature.

