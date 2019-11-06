More than a quarter of all comms teams still not able to use video

The research was conducted by The Pulse Business and supported by the PRCA, which partners with the video editing platform Binumi Pro .

It revealed that 26 per cent of PR agency bosses agreed with the statement that they are aware of the value of video but have not found a way for it to work for them yet.

This compares to 64 per cent of agencies that use video regularly in their communications work.

Elin de Zoete, managing director at PLMR, said that video is "an important and persuasive part of our comms mix for clients", while Kirsty Leighton, founder of Milk and Honey, said that video would be "used frequently and will be used even more" by the agency.

However, Liam Herbert, CE at Chelgate, explained why using video was a disappointing experience: "A lack of understanding internally, poor briefing and application of the finished product."

The biggest reason for agency dissatisfaction was cost. Some 38 per cent of agencies that have recently used video production companies stated that the experience was more expensive than they would have wanted.

Molly Aldridge, global CEO and co-founder, M&C Saatchi Public Relations, said: "Film is a super powerful way to convey creative platforms and ideas and we create a lot of videos to deliver client ideas and then as part of the media outreach to engage customers, too."

Aldridge explained that her experience of using a production company was a lot more expensive than the agency had wanted. "I still think production houses are expensive. We have an in-house producer that creates them, but we do outsource on occasion and those costs seem to rack up and quickly."

On the in-house side, 26 per cent of communications team leaders stated that they have not found a way for video to be useful yet - while 65 per cent use video regularly for marcomms activities.

Christopher Bo Shields, CCO and co-founder of Binumi Pro, said: "The costs associated with using video production companies are still prohibitive for many, and the lack of speed means that videos often miss out on what they set out to achieve.

"Professional-standard video needs to be democratised out of the hands of video production companies and into the hands of the people that are actually using it."