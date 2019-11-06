Instinctif appoints UK head of corporate and capital markets

O’Connell joined Instinctif as managing partner in 2015 after the consultancy acquired The Wriglesworth Consultancy, an agency she co-founded.

Instinctif said she has helped develop its integrated communications offering, which has led to a succession of major clients, including Zoopla, Randstad and Froneri.

She has also led the agency’s corporate practice and grown its team to 90 professionals. The corporate practice has clients in financial and professional services, real estate and construction, energy, industrials and natural resources, life sciences and healthcare, hospitality and leisure, eCommerce, food and drink and technology and telecoms.

"Laura’s extensive experience in developing and delivering exceptional integrated strategic and creative client programmes and building and motivating teams is what particularly excites me about her taking on this important leadership role," Instinctif CEO Tim Linacre said.

O’Connell’s appointment is part of a leadership restructure that includes the appointment of David Nichols to chief operating officer, Lucy Cronin as global public policy chief and several managing partner promotions in its UK business.