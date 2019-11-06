WeChat still unbeatable for engaging Chinese travellers: report

Chinese travelers are a group that tourism boards and hospitality brands want to attract the most. From a new report by intelligence and comms agency Reuter Communications, data shows that WeChat is still the best way to emotionally engage with this group.

On average, a user checks WeChat 10 times a day, and from 230mil daily active and 600mil monthly active WeChat Mini-program users, 90% of total users access their accounts daily. At present time, there are 14mil corporate accounts on the platform, 38% of which are active.

Reuter studied 12 luxury hospitality brands’ official WeChat accounts and identified five key themes for content that is most successful on WeChat: aspirational, experiential, inspirational, immersive and engaging.

In the aspirational (defined as creating moments that allows users to imagine their ideal self) category, Bvlgari Hotel was used as a case study. The brand collaborated with famed actor Hu Bing to let followers imagine how they would make the most of the hotel experience. The content had suggestions of how, as a guest, the user could best interact with the service points and room highlights, prompting them to yearn for a similar experience.

In an example for experiential engagement, Kerry Hotel Pudong told its WeChat followers to take advantage of a flash sale taking place across their F&B venues. Followers had just 48 hours to buy e-vouchers (which could also then be sent to a contact within WeChat) using WeChat Pay to buy the vouchers on the hotel’s WeChat account.

The inspirational category, which aligns with brand purpose, used an example from Accor Hotels that ran a WeChat campaign to encourage followers to visit rural areas and teach blind children to ride bicycles with special teachers. Followers could donate directly to the related charity via the WeChat post, which told the stories of the children, the charity’s people who help in the area, and how Accor staff felt about the experience.

Immersive content was exemplified by Hilton Group who invited China’s famed pianist, Lang Lang, and his wife Gina Alice Redlinger to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island on their honeymoon. As well as showing Lang Lang’s honeymoon (and coinciding birthday) news, the posts went into fine detail about the resort’s star feature – The Muraka – the first underwater villa in the world.

Finally, for engaging content, Marriott Bonvoy’s official account managed to consolidate guests’ needs on one page; members can check points, redeem gifts, explore destination guides, shop at the Marriott Shop, and speak with customer service staff all in one place.

