91Springboard appoints Pitchfork Partners as PR agency

91Springboard, a company that offers co-working spaces in India, has picked Pitchfork Partners as its strategic communications partner. As part of the mandate, Pitchfork will oversee PR, online reputation management, and stakeholder engagement for the company.The decision was made after a multi-agency pitch.

91springboard is a co-working space focused on building workplace communities that foster learning and exchange of knowledge amongst their members. It is also one of the incubators supported under the Atal Innovation Mission run by Niti Aayog.

In a span of seven years, the brand has expanded its footprint across 26 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Pitchfork will play a role in sustaining and elevating the reputation built by the company through a holistic communication plan that includes and traditional media.

