Sentosa picks Zeno Group as agency of record

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has chosen Zeno Group Singapore as its agency of record. After a four-month pitch process against five agencies, Zeno was picked to deliver fully integrated comms across a two-year contract.

Zeno’s tasks will include collaborating with the wider brand and marketing teams on campaign rollouts as well as partnering with their creative and media buying agencies. In selecting Zeno, SDC was said to inspired by the firm’s strategic planning, data analytics and creative capabilities.

"As we head into the year-end holidays and festivities with our signature events such as Island Lights, Siloso Beach Party and other offerings, it is also timely to leverage Zeno’s ideas and creativity to reach out to guests as we welcome more visitors to Sentosa," said Mira Bharin, director (brand, marketing & communications), SDC.

SDC is a board under the purview of the Singapore government, tasked to oversee the management and promotion of Sentosa Island, a popular tourist destination on the island state.

