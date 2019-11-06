WE Red Bridge names general manager

The China arm of WE Communications, WE Red Bridge, announced the appointment of Bee Peng Tan (pictured) as general manager of its Shanghai office.

Tan has had an extensive background running China and regional business operations and accounts for both network and independent agencies, and she also specialises in through-the-line marketing.

Prior to this, she was head of shopper, APAC, at Geometry Global where she was responsible for strategic and creative excellence for global clients including Unilever. Before that, she was managing director, greater China, for Iris Worldwide.

At WE, Tan will report to CEO Penny Burgess and oversee all Shanghai office operations, including the development and delivery of integrated communications strategy and solutions for clients. She will also work closely with Nicky Wang, managing director of strategy.

"Our clients are hungry for more on the digital and integrated front, and Bee brings robust experience in creating and executing impactful campaigns for a wide range of categories, including health and beauty, food and beverage, luxury, and financial services," said Burgess.

