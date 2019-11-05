Thomson Reuters nabs REI's Alex Thompson to be CCO

TORONTO: Thomson Reuters has hired Alex Thompson, formerly REI’s VP of brand stewardship and impact, to be its new CCO.

He started in the new role Tuesday, based at the company’s HQ in Toronto, Canada.

Thompson joined outdoor retailer REI in 2014, when he was hired as VP of communications and public affairs. He held that role for just over a year and a half, before being named VP of brand stewardship and impact at the company in 2016.

In an email statement, an REI spokeswoman confirmed Thompson had left the company.

"Alex is an inspiring leader who helped push the co-op to keep purpose and impact at the heart of everything we do," the spokeswoman wrote. "We wish him the best as he steps into his new role, and will be recruiting for a new senior leader of communications."

Prior to REI, according to LinkedIn, Thompson spent the majority of his career at Edelman, starting in 2002 as an assistant account executive and finishing in July of 2014 as EVP of corporate and public affairs. He worked in the firm’s London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York City offices, before moving to Seattle to take up the REI post.

In 2017, Thompson was ranked 34th on the Power List, PR Week’s annual ranking of the most powerful figures in the communications industry. Also in 2017, the company, along with Edelman, won Best in Integration at the PRWeek U.S. Awards with its #OptOutside campaign, urging Americans to leave their credit cards behind and spend the day after Thanksgiving enjoying more natural pursuits.

The campaign, which involved REI closing all its stores on the busiest retail day of the year, was also lauded at Cannes, winning the 2016 Grand Prix in the Titanium Lions and also the Promo & Activation Grand Prix.