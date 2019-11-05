Aclima hires Jeannie Entin as head of comms

SAN FRANCISCO: Environmental intelligence company Aclima has hired Jeannie Entin as head of communications.

Based in San Francisco, Entin reports to CEO and co-founder Davida Herzl. Working with business development and marketing, she started in her role last week. She replaced Kim Hunter, who continues to advise the company on strategic comms.

"My goal is to raise awareness for Aclima’s role in helping to increase environmental intelligence for the people and planet," Entin said. "My focus is external comms, including media relations, executive visibility and engaging with communities to drive action to reduce emissions causing climate change."

Aclima doesn’t currently work with any PR or public affairs agencies, but Entin said she’ll shop around for a firm in the future.

A San Francisco-based startup that measures and maps air quality across pollutants and greenhouse gases, Aclima secured $24 million in Series A funding in 2018, led by VC firm Social Capital.

The company works with regulators, cities, industry, researchers and affected communities, such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Google, the San Diego Air Pollution Control District and University of Texas Austin, Entin said.

Most recently, Entin ran her own consultancy, FlipTurn PR, which focused on IT, biotech, education, research, consumer goods and content publishing industries.

Throughout her seven year run, she worked with about a dozen companies and organizations, including Silicon Valley-based research lab IBM Research-Almaden and e-learning company Udacity. Entin shuttered the business upon being hired by Aclima.

Prior to FlipTurn, Entin was a global comms and public affairs manager at Google with a broad remit across Google Play, Google Wallet, Google Maps for Android and other products from the Alphabet company.

Entin was also a VP at FleishmanHillard, a senior account executive at Connecting Point Communications and an assistant account executive at Phase Two Strategies.

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 5, 2019 to clarify Aclima's relationship with the organizations it works with.