Radio company Entercom grows its comms department

Radio broadcasting company Entercom is expanding its comms department, promoting two internal comms pros, hiring a third, with more hires to come.

According to a company statement, director of corporate communications and PR Jennifer Morales has been promoted to the new role of senior director of corporate communications and PR.

Morales reports to Esther-Mireya Tejeda SVP, head of corporate communications and PR, and started in the position Monday.

Morales now manages comms and PR for Entercom’s national live events while still handling PR support for its 235-plus U.S. radio stations as well as crisis management and executive visibility.

The company also hired Stephen Moodie as manager of corporate communications, a new role at the company, also to support the PR efforts of the local radio stations. He started in September and also reports to Tejeda.

According to LinkedIn, Moodie was previously an account executive at Prosek Partners, which did not immediately comment on his move.

Entercom also promoted communications associate David Heim to senior associate of corporate communications and PR, effective Monday. Heim continues to report to Morales.

Both Heim’s and Morales’ promotions are in essence upgrades, Tejeda said, and their old titles now no longer exist.

Tejeda said the moves are part of her ongoing buildout of Entercom’s communications department over the last three years. It will help support radio.com and the company’s acquisitions of two podcasting businesses.

While she did not specify a date or a number, Tejeda said she’ll eventually hire more comms personnel to manage talent and title publicity and social media.