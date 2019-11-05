Watch: 'World's first AI bar' serves up global coverage

Aiming to put an end to those with the sharpest elbows pushing to the front of the queue, DataSparQ developed an AI facial-recognition system that aims to place customers in an intelligent virtual queue, and even help speed up ID checks.

John Wyllie, managing director of DataSparQ, said: "Queuing is a part of British life that we all have to endure – but we wanted to do something to improve the experience.

"It’s the uncertainty of waiting times alongside queue-jumpers that’s adversely affecting consumer behaviour in bars and pubs."

Wyllie assured bartenders that the tech isn't designed to replace them, only make them more efficient.

The launch was delivered by Olley Goss PR, which was asked to highlight how AI can solve everyday consumer problems in real-world scenarios, and to position DataSparQ as a thought leader in the sector.

The firm also had to address concerns about privacy, data use and job losses. The tech launch and demonstration event ended up securing hundreds of pieces of print and TV coverage worldwide, including an exclusive slot on BBC One's The One Show.

Andrew Olley, co-founder of Olley Goss PR, said: "We made them newsworthy by inserting them into the worldwide debate around facial recognition with a clear consumer proposition – the world’s first AI bar. The activation of the creative took them above and beyond the tech pages and into the mainstream."

The exposure generated for the client and its product has led to an influx of enquires and sales conversions for DataSparQ, and put it on the map as an industry leading pioneer in the AI sector.

"The conversation surrounding AI is deafening, so we knew we had to have a story that would cut through all the noise. We wanted a news hook that was relatable to as many people as possible. The campaign has put our client on the map… and most importantly resulted in plenty of new business for them, which is what good PR is all about," added Oli Goss, co-founder of Olley Goss PR.