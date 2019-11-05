PR firm makes multimillion-pound investment in state-of-the-art creative hub

The hub will feature a TV studio, five edit suites, and animation, graphics and sound facilities, and allow the company to increase its team to more than 200 media professionals

Media Zoo offers its blue-chip clients film, PR and online learning – including corporate communications, consumer communications, internal communications and reputation-management services.

Rachel Pendered, Media Zoo co-founder and managing director, said: "This £5m investment is just one part of our expansion plan. Media Zoo has also set up new businesses in Switzerland and the USA, with more to come."

The property, formerly the Blue Elephant restaurant, is to be completely redeveloped, with production offices for an additional 80 people.

This property is in addition to Media Zoo’s two other Imperial Wharf offices, and will give it 20,000ft2 of production space in London. The company also has a large creative hub in Glasgow with similar facilities.

"We are determined to offer our clients the best content engine in London and the additional capacity that comes with this acquisition will help us stay ahead of the game," said Mark Killick, Media Zoo’s co-founder and creative director.