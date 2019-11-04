PRCA to expand into Latin America

The branch will be led by PRCA LATAM Director Isobel Arrowsmith with Ketchum Argentina CEO Gustavo Averbuj chosen as inaugural chair.

It will provide representation, resources, training and networking opportunities to PR and communications professionals across Latin America.

Latin America is the latest region the industry body has moved into after it opened branches in Singapore, South East Asia, in 2018 and Dubai, Middle East and North Africa in 2016.

"Every PR professional – regardless of their sector or geographical location – deserves strong and vocal representation," Arrowsmith said

"The PRCA already serves more than 30,000 communications professionals, and our expansion into Latin America shows our commitment to growing our global community. I aim to bring further thought leadership, networking opportunities, and vigour to this ambitious market."

Averbuj added: "In a globalised world, I am proud to lead the Argentinian PR professional community in its effort to integrate into the world-leading organization in our field."

Ahead of the branch opening, the PRCA will host an event this month to launch ICCO’s World PR Report: Latin America.

In its most recent fiscal year, the PRCA increased turnover by 12 per cent to £3.86 million and added 183 new corporate members.