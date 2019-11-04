Ex-Mischief MD and Freuds director joins The Unmistakables as partner

Brooks-Dutton left his role at Freuds last summer and began working with Asad Dhunna, founder of The Unmistakables, earlier this year.

This partnership saw the two launch Wokeshop, a service that helps brands and senior marketers avoid the reputation damage of products and campaigns that might be perceived as misjudged or insensitive by certain minorities.

Brooks-Dutton joins the team with a mission to make the brand and agency world more inclusive and diverse for the next generation.

In his new position he will be responsible for making the agency more visible to brands, organisations and partner agencies; and develop strategic and creative internal and external campaigns that are more representative of modern society.

"We believe it’s time to help bring the ‘minority mindset’ into the mainstream, to make organisations more reflective of the society in which we live," said Brooks-Dutton.

"The marketing industry pretty much tells me I don’t exist. I’m a single father through widowhood and so, in target audience terms, I’m not a man – I’m ‘a mum’. My son is also mixed-race – with both Jamaican and white British grandparents. This, I’ve learned, makes me truly consider what it is not to be a statistic, stereotype or demographic, but to be human and ‘other’ in a society that often prefers to act as if we’re all supposed to be the same."

Dhunna said Brooks-Dutton’s experience of navigating everyday life through the lens of someone who wouldn’t necessarily be considered a ‘minority’ made hiring him "a no-brainer".

"I’m not sure – on the surface – Ben is what the woke police would have envisaged as our first senior hire. However, what we’re seeing in the realm of ‘diversity and inclusion’ is a battle of identity politics that leaves a lot of people unsure about what ‘good’ looks like, where their place is in the conversation and ultimately what their role is in finding the solution."