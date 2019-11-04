Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson loses political secretary to Lodestone

Dalton (pictured) will add an understanding of the current Labour Party and large campaigning experience after five years as working with Labour deputy leader Tom Watson MP, where she acted as an adviser and gate-keeper.

She managed relationships with the Parliamentary Labour Party, Labour HQ, Labour councillors and across the DCMS brief, coordinating the Shadow DCMS team and stakeholders.

Dalton also worked on Tom Watson’s successful deputy leadership campaign and played a key role in the 2015 and 2017 General Elections and 2016 EU referendum campaign.

The agency hopes it will strengthen its Labour offering as Brexit remains unresolved and the country faces a General Election next month.

Fran O’Leary, co-founder and director of client services at Lodestone, said: "Dalton’s knowledge of political dynamics and the tech, culture, media and sport sectors will be invaluable as we support our growing portfolio of clients and head towards another election."

The hire comes on the back of a number of recent project wins in tech including Camlin, Atos, and BCS, alongside contract wins in health, with the Countess of Chester Hospital; and in education with Spurgeon’s College.

"Whatever the result at the next election, business policy will be impacted by Labour and so business needs to engage in a way that builds relationships for the long term," said David Wild, co-founder and chairman of Lodestone.