PR agency boss named Brexit Party election comms chief

The Media House executive chairman promised to use his journalistic contacts to counter what he described as "bullshit" claims already made by other parties on areas like NHS spending and greener housing policies.

"I’ll be providing a helicopter view of the overall comms strategy. Because they are a small party they have been quite reactive so far, so the party will become much more proactive, and because of my newspaper experience we will look to take advantage of mistakes made by other parties."

Irvine started his role this week but told PRWeek he had lead the team involved in the March to Leave campaign, so he knew what the party was about.

The Brexit Party is planning to stand 600 candidates in the election.

"The main message will be that the deal Boris brought is not Brexit, it’s not getting us away from EU - don’t give us this bullshit that this is a deal."

Irvine said he thought the use of online advertising will be significant despite Twitter’s ban on political advertising.

"This is a social media election and we need to use it the best we can to reach the under-55s, but don't underestimate the silver surfer. If you can demonstrate expertise then you can reach all these groups very well," he explained.

Irvine who will continue to work with clients during the election campaign, said he has already received messages of support.

"I’ve got Tory and Brexit clients, but the Tory ones are just fed up and happy I’m involved. I think they like to see I’m in the thick of something that is going to be quite historic."

Irvine's former journalism roles include launch editor of the Scottish Sun.