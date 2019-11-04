All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is... Walkers

Walkers has enlisted pop icon Mariah Carey for the brand’s biggest Christmas campaign to date.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, "All I want for Christmas" follows Carey as she performs her classic tune All I Want for Christmas on set, 25 years after the song was first released.

Nostalgia, influencers dressed as elves, and no ruddy Brexit - Christmas campaign predictions



As the shoot wraps, the five-time Grammy winner hands out a collection of gifts to the crew, including a framed painting of herself riding a winged unicorn.

As Carey leans in to grab the last bag of crisps, she's confronted by a man dressed as an elf who reaches for the same packet. The pair have an awkward back and forth, with Carey usinig her famous high note to emerge victorious.

In the spirit of Christmas, Carey offers the elf a single crisp, which is promptly stolen by a dove.

Spanning TV, video-on-demand, digital and social media, the film launches today (2 November) in a Twitter Promoted Trend Spotlight takeover, followed by the TV debut during The X Factor: Celebrity finale.

Carey will also be appearing on special packs until Christmas, alongside a promotion that gives consumers the chance to win "all they want for Christmas".

The work was created by Alex Grieve and directed by Joseph Kahn through Caviar. The media agency is OMD UK.

Wayne Newton, head of marketing at Walkers, said: "It doesn’t get more Christmassy than Mariah Carey singing All I Want for Christmas Is You, and that’s exactly what’s in our new advert. As well as entertaining the nation with our trademark humour, the campaign brilliantly launches our festive flavours for the season.

"This year is one of the biggest yet for Walkers, with our new campaign, limited-edition flavours and huge on-pack promotion. We hope consumers will love it."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign