The World Series Bud Light guy is a PR pro

PR pros often have to juggle multiple responsibilities in a given day.

For Jeff Adams, a former comms staffer at Lockheed Martin and AM General, that means double-fisting two Bud Light tallboys while catching a home run off the chest at the World Series.

That’s right: The Bud Light hero we didn’t ask for (or deserve) is a PR pro.

Formerly, Adams was executive director of global comms and marketing at AM General, a defense company known for the design and manufacturing of the Humvee and Hummer H1 vehicles, according to a company statement.

Prior to that, Adams had an almost 15-year stint at Lockheed Martin, responsible for a program comms, advertising, branding and PR. He was a director of media relations, senior manager of comms and advertising and manager of comms, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he worked in public affairs for the U.S. Army.

Bud Light quickly capitalized on Adams’ viral moment, rolling out two short ads this week hailing him as "our hero" and "our good luck charm."

The brand also created a shirt for him to wear to game 6.

Update: We are in contact with our hero. He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6. pic.twitter.com/CobFG9q8kC — Bud Light (@budlight) October 29, 2019



A Bud Light spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle, "We were so inspired by the athleticism of Jeff Adams, we knew we had to reward him for his act of heroism in not spilling one drop of his Bud Lights."

Overcoming tremendous odds, the Washington Nationals took the World Series in game seven against the Houston Astros. It’s the first time the Nats won the title.

Adams couldn’t be reached for comment.