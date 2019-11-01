Titans of the industry: The 2019 Hall of Fame honorees

The Honorees

Martha Boudreau Martha Boudreau

EVP and chief communications and marketing officer, AARP Tony Cervone Tony Cervone

SVP, global communications, General Motors Richard Edelman Richard Edelman

President and CEO, Edelman

Aedhmar Hynes Aedhmar Hynes

Chair, Page Michelle Moore Michelle Moore

CCO, American Civil Liberties Union Andy Polansky Andy Polansky

Chairman and CEO, Constituency Management Group; executive chairman, Weber Shandwick

PRWeek set up its Hall of Fame in 2013 to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the communications industry and paved the way for the modern world of PR, now one of the most influential and exciting professions.

Our seventh annual group of six inductees will be celebrated at a gala dinner to be held in New York City on the evening of December 9.

The gala dinner is open to friends, family and colleagues of the honorees, as well as any PR pro or interested party who wants to experience - and benefit from - one of the most wonderful nights on the PR calendar.

It will be a celebration of PR legends and institutions as we honor the 2019 Hall of Fame.