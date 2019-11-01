Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Nissan has a new global corporate comms lead. The vehicle manufacturer has appointed Lavanya Wadgaonkar as GM and head of global corporate communications. She will be based in Japan while reporting to chief communications officer Sadayuki Hamaguchi. PRWeek Asia has all the details.

The chicken sandwich wars continue. Thanks to Kanye West, we all now know Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday. Unfortunately, this Sunday, November 3, is National Chicken Sandwich Day. Chick-fil-A sent an email to customers about the day, but then sent a follow up email on Thursday apologizing for not realizing it falls on Sunday. Popeyes retweeted a screenshot of the email on Thursday night with the caption, "Seriously... y'all good? @ChickfilA." Here is what Popeyes is doing on Sunday.

How McDonald’s is celebrating the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary. The chain is bringing back 15 fan-favorite throwback Happy Meal toys from the past four decades, with two extra Disney exclusives. Kids and collectors take note: The special limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal is available from November 7-11. In other McDonald’s news, the brand is under fire for using the tagline "Sundae Bloody Sundae" for a Halloween-themed ad campaign for ice cream in Portugal. The campaign was pulled.

Apple TV+ debuts on Friday. Apple CEO Tim Cook is calling it the first "all-original" subscription video service." It includes See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard; and The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. One potential drawback: The service’s offering is relatively slim compared to rivals such as Netflix, since Apple does not have rights to a back catalog of TV shows and movies.

Halloween is so yesterday. Spice maker and food company McCormick has declared November 1 as the first National Cinnamon Day. The brand has teamed up with pastry chef Dominque Ansel to create a new dessert devoted to the spice and is asking people named Cinnamon to join in the festivities.