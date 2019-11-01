Watch: Supermodel Jodie Kidd leaf jumps into Boden Autumn campaign

The fashion model, TV presenter and author is dressed in Boden’s Inverness tartan suit alongside two other models who cartwheel, summersault and belly flop into a large pile of autumn foliage.

‘The Joy of Leaf Jumping’ campaign was devised and produced by creative agency Taylor Herring, which landed the Boden account earlier this Summer.

Jodie Kidd models Boden Autumn collection whilst launching new ‘sport’ of Leaf Jumping from St Marks Studios on Vimeo.

Agency co-founder James Herring and senior account director Jemima Van Der Dalton have led the project alongside Olivia Browne, director of brand at Boden.

The agency devised and produced the spot, which will run in all Boden’s key territories including the UK, US and Germany.

The campaign aims to encourage Brits to embrace autumn and take some digital downtime – putting down their smartphones and leaving their latest TV boxset on pause in favour of heading outside.

Kidd said: "Modern life is stressful, hectic and demanding at the best of times but diving face first into a pile of leaves has the ability to restore mind, body and soul in just seconds."

Founder of Boden, Johnnie Boden, added "What could be more fun than charging into a pile of leaves? It beats stress, gets you in touch with nature and brings out your inner child - we’re encouraging responsible adults to rejoice in the British autumn by heading outdoors to enjoy some wholesome, freeform, foliage frolics."