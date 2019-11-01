Freuds poaches Portland senior exec to spearhead recruitment drive

Myers (pictured) leaves Portland after nearly four years in her current role.

In her new position as head of talent acquisition at Freuds, she will be responsible for overseeing a new graduate programme, improving diversity in its recruitment, and helping make the agency more visible to those outside the industry.

Speaking to PRWeek, the ex-FleishmanHillard and Edelman exec said she was proud of the graduate programme she set up at Portland that 33 people have passed through, some of whom are now working as consultants.

On whether the industry was struggling to attract mid-level account managers Myers said: "It depends on the sector really, corporate has always been more difficult, and research and insights, but really it’s just about finding new creative ways to attract talent."

As part of her role Myers will visit universities and speak at diversity and inclusion events.

She was keen to stress Freuds' recruitment drive would be organic.

"Portland has been great, and [it has been] really exciting to see the agency grow. I’m not really keen on just replicating previous roles, so I’ll be looking to really understand how Freuds work to come up with new ways to attract people to the agency."

She added: "Diversity is a hot topic at the moment but we’ll also be looking at LGBT and BAME groups, people with invisible disabilities, to improve diversity and inclusion across the board."