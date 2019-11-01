FleishmanHillard makes series of senior appointments in Asia

In Jakarta, Aries Nugruho joins as SVP, partner & general manager. He was the former Indonesia GM of Ogilvy PR and prior to that, MD of corporate & public affairs at Edelman.

Visit the PRWeek Asia homepage here

As a strategic counselor, Nugruho has advised high-profile Indonesian and foreign enterprises as well as NGOs such as USAID, UNDP, the World Bank and the Human Rights Commission. In-house, he has held national and regional marketing and business development roles for Warner Music, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and Danone water brand Evian.

In Seoul, Jessica Lee is appointed as SVP & partner, stakeholder engagement. Lee has returned as a FleishmanHillard alumni and has served for 15 years as SVP & partner through to 2013. Since then, she has been building a career in the public service sector as CEO of state-owned public enterprise Seoul Facilities Corporation while obtaining her MBA.

Lee specialises in public affairs and is leading a recently launched stakeholder engagement centre to advise on conflict resolution for clients facing extreme challenges caused by conflicts in interests and social values, demonstrated in forms of protest, violence and other societal threats. The centre will actively share lessons learned from tough social conflict resolution cases.

In Hong Kong, Bruce Wilson joins as SVP having previously served as director and Asia chief-of-staff at Brunswick Group. Having worked in a diverse set of markets including Kazakhstan, South Africa, and Russia, his vast CV includes Wilson Advisors International, Hill + Knowlton, and Accenture.

Finally, Christina Lai also joins as SVP in Hong Kong, leaving her role as senior director and Hong Kong lead of public affairs consultancy at APCO Worldwide. With over two decades of experience in public affairs and financial communications, Lai also worked for Standard Chartered for ten years, serving various regional and global roles in corporate affairs.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia