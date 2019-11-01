Nissan appoints global corporate comms head

Vehicle manufacturer Nissan has appointed Lavanya Wadgaonkar (pictured) as general manager & head, global corporate communications. She will be based in Japan while reporting to chief communications officer Sadayuki Hamaguchi.

Wadgaonkar has been with Nissan since 2012 where she last developed the comms and external and government affairs functions for Asia & Oceania. Prior to that, she led the corporate comms and sustainability strategy for Nissan in India.

Overall, she’s spent over 25 years in strategic communications, public affairs, brand management, marketing, and sustainability. Prior to joining Nissan, she worked at printing company Lexmark; petro-chemical conglomerate Reliance; and power management company Eaton in various leadership roles in comms and marketing.

"Taking on an extended role within Nissan provides me with a new opportunity to help drive the company’s reputation, and position the recently appointed senior management to stakeholders globally," Wadgaonkar said in a statement to PRWeek Asia.