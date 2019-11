AnnaMaria DeSalva, global CEO and chairman of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, joins The PR Week podcast to share what it's been like taking over the top role of the storied PR agency.

She joins PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch as they discuss the biggest PR news this week, including Xerox's storytelling team, DeVries Global’s merger with Canvas Blue, Salesforce preparing for an agency review, Covered California's new PR AOR and a study scrutinizing PR's effectiveness in pitching journalists.