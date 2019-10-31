How Clairol Professional is responding to TikTok's Purple Shampoo Challenge

TikTokkers are pouring purple shampoo onto their heads to change their hair color as part of the Purple Shampoo Challenge, the latest craze to sweep social media.

The purple shampoo of choice for many taking part is Clairol Professional’s Shimmer Lights.

Laura Shaham, senior brand manager at Clairol Professional parent company Coty, said the brand learned about the challenge last week, just as it started gaining momentum.

"We were excited to see how engaged people were with our Shimmer Lights product," she said. "We recognized the challenge had potential to take off and mobilized immediately to capitalize on the moment and spotlight our cult-classic shampoo."

PR partner DeVries Global reached out to targeted media and popular reporters to declare Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights "the ultimate purple shampoo you need to win the challenge and achieve brass-free blonde hair," said Shaham.

Since the challenge shows TikTok creators dousing their hair in shampoo, the team also communicated the proper way to use Shimmer Lights on blonde as well as silver or gray hair once or twice a week to achieve best results.

"Our social agency, Evoke, acknowledged the challenge on Clairol Professional’s Instagram page and Stories using #PurpleShampooChallenge to generate awareness and reach a wider audience on a different social platform," Shaham explained.

The team is proactively and reactively communicating with the media to further the message and inspire stories highlighting Shimmer Lights shampoo’s key role in the challenge. The brand is also interacting with consumers directly on social media, sharing top-performing TikTok videos on Clairol Professional’s Instagram Stories, and polling followers to see who is participating in the challenge to get consumers excited.

"This #PurpleShampooChallenge provided the brand with the perfect moment in time to remind consumers about the benefits of using Shimmer Lights to maintain and enhance blonde hair," said Shaham. "TikTok, as a platform, has allowed us to reach a key target audience in a new way."

The brand is also reaching out to all #PurpleShampooChallenge participants to send them a surprise gift with Shimmer Lights as a thank you for using the product and joining the viral video sensation.