Beano belter to Man City madness: Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Guinness

First up, genius from Guinness. After being humiliated by the All Blacks in the World Cup Quarter-Final, Ireland rugby team's Official Sponsor had a tricky job on their hands – no room for celebration and fans absolutely gutted.

Their answer was two simple sentences in white copy on black: have a pint of Carlsberg. We’re officially done with the colour black today. It couldn’t have been more on point; the dismissiveness of choosing Carlsberg (reflecting the "ah, bollocks" feeling felt by most fans) and with tongue firmly-in-cheek… it was as delicious as a pint of the black stuff.

Guinness is also an official sponsor of England Rugby so they put out a post after England’s win in which the white-clad team, arm-in-arm, were placed to look like the white head of a pint (below). Cute. This is a brand in touch with the occasion, audience, media, everything.

British Airways’ ‘Delayed’ post for the England team gets an honorable mention also. As does Eddie Jones - he’s played a comms blinder culminating in the "tell Warren to enjoy the 3rd/4th play-off " quip… a master at work.

Verdict: Good things come to those who post

New Balance & Aime Leon Dore

News from the States where this print ad from New Balance & Aime Leon Dore has created lots of lovely debate. Called life-changing by Man Repeller magazine, it is being feted for showing a normal, older woman in a fashion/sports brand ad.

From the days when PR teams we re asked to ‘PR the ad’ to days when ad teams seemingly set out to create news above all else – lovely.

Verdict: More please

The Beano

Kids all over the country are dressing up ‘Booris Johnson’ for Hallowe’en, according to the latest work by Taylor Herring for The Beano. Not only is this a neat political follow-up to the cute-as-you-like Walter the Softy vs Jacob Rees-Mogg work from a while back, it's almost as strong. Fun puns, almost-believable enough, timely, neat photography and lots of ink.

Verdict: Bingo for the Beano!

MISSES

Manchester City

Oh dear, Man City. The club has now sacked PHD Manchester after its disastrous attempt to recruit "Mancunians and/or Man City fans" to produce content that is '"fan-centric which has an element of FOMO [fear of missing out] at its core'" and that "showcases the electrifying atmosphere that only Champions League live football matches can deliver"… because their group had given them three relatively unknown teams and their core base wouldn’t be arsed to turn up.

Shudders.

Verdict: Own goal

Nick Woods is a partner at Well Hello

