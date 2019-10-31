Halloween TikTok challenges: Witch brand did it best?

Already have the "Spooky, Scary Skeletons" dance down pat?

No idea what we’re referring to? Then get on TikTok and, while you’re at it, check out these Halloween-themed brand challenges.

Mucinex’s #TooSickToBeSick Challenge

The cold medicine brand is encouraging TikTok users to capture how they transform from "too sick," aka groggy and bundled up, to "so sick," as in glammed out and Halloween ready.

Chipotle’s #Boorito

The chain wants TikTokkers to post videos of themselves in their Halloween costumes, using the hashtag #Boorito. The five posts with the most likes will win the creator a year of free burritos.

Fruit by the Foot’s #CostumeByTheFoot

Fruit by the Foot is inviting people to make Halloween costumes out of Fruit by the Foot and post their creations on TikTok.

Let us know your favorite!