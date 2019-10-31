Fifth of people say they use social media less because they don't trust platforms

The scrutiny that platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been under in recent years appears to have taken its toll on consumers, who increasingly say they are losing trust in social media, with some saying they use it less as a result.

According to new YouGov research commissioned by Grey London, consumers trust social media platforms less than they did two years ago, with people split on how that impacts their usage of the platforms.

In a poll of more than 2,000 people, 63% said they had lost trust in social media platforms. As a result, 22% said they use social media less, while 25% said they use it even more. Meanwhile, 61% of users said they were now more careful about the privacy of their posts.

The study also assessed people's attitudes to brands and influencers on social media. It found that consumers were far more likely to trust a brand (18%) than an influencer (4%).

On political advertising, more than half (59%) said it should be regulated on social media during elections and referendums.

Commenting on the findings, Anna Panczyk, chief executive of Grey London, said: "Trust is the most important part of any relationship and, for consumers and brands, it’s essential.

"Brands have worked for years to build public trust in the ‘real world’, therefore it’s vital they ensure public distrust in social platforms doesn’t affect them by proxy."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign