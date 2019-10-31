Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Big changes for some Interpublic Group firms. The holding company is merging agencies DeVries Global and Golin subsidiary Canvas Blue, with DeVries CEO Heidi Hovland set to depart at the end of this year. The combined firms will use the DeVries Global branding. PRWeek has all the details.

In other IPG news, Covered California has brought on an integrated team of its firms Weber Shandwick, Golin and the Axis Agency as its PR AOR. The IPG agency team will work with IW Group and Lagrant Communications on external comms strategy for Covered California. Here is what the agencies are tasked with.

Bud Light created a second ad starring Jeff Adams, after the Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series on Wednesday. The brand tweeted the video, which shows Nats fan Adams taking a home run ball to the stomach without spilling his two Bud Light drinks, with the caption, "Started a hero, now a champion. Good thing we made another commercial." The night before, a separate Bud Light ad starring Adams aired during game 6. What else aired during game 7 of the World Series? An ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign, attacking Democrats over the impeachment inquiry.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter is banning political ads ahead of the 2020 election. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explained the decision in a series of tweets on Wednesday, stating, "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought." Trump’s reelection campaign released a statement calling the move "a very dumb decision." Here’s how other political figures reacted.

The anti-influencer ice cream truck owner is back in the news. Back in July, owner of Los Angeles-based CVT Soft Serve Joe Nicchi made headlines for charging influencers double. One unidentified celebrity’s social media coordinator might not have seen the news. Nicchi shared screenshots of a censored email exchange on Instagram Wednesday, where the coordinator asked him if he could "discuss a comp for a social trade" in exchange for providing ice cream at the star’s birthday party. Nicchi replied, "We support our family of four children on U.S. currency, not celebrity social media posts."