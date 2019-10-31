BAFTA hands TV awards brief to entertainment PR agency

Freuds previously held the prestigious account, for 15 years. PRWeek understands Freuds still works with BAFTA on the EE British Academy Film Awards.

Multitude Media – an entertainment PR specialist – is currently working with BAFTA on the publicity campaign and media management for the 2020 Television Awards and Television Craft Awards.

The brief covers increasing engagement with BAFTA through targeted pre-event campaigns and media management for the Awards and related events.

The account will be led by Multitude Media managing director Will Wood, PR director of television Amanda Hearn and director of Multitude Media’s Manchester office, Charlotte Prentice.

"We were really impressed with Multitude Media’s track record in delivering successful television campaigns and their unrivalled TV expertise within the team," said Ellen Johnson, BAFTA’s director of communications, who joined the academy just over a year ago.

"We’re delighted to be working with them for our 2020 Television & Television Craft Awards as BAFTA moves into a new era of how we communicate through our marketing channels."

Wood added: "We’re very proud to be working with BAFTA, an organisation with an unrivalled reputation for championing the best on-screen and off-screen work across the TV industry.

"The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards continue to set the gold standard when it comes to recognising excellent work in TV, and we look forward to working with the BAFTA team to build on that foundation."

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards is held in May. The 2019 event was hosted by Graham Norton at London's Royal Festival Hall and saw three 'BAFTAs' awarded to spy-action thriller Killing Eve.

Multitude Media has recently worked on TV campaigns for Fleabag (BBC Three/Two Brothers Pictures), Cheat (ITV/Two Brothers Pictures), Back to Life (BBC Three/Two Brothers Pictures), I Am (Channel 4/Me+You Productions) and First Dates (C4/Twenty Twenty).

It’s publicity arm has done work for Joe Lycett, Jack Whitehall, The High Low Experience, Simon Amstell, Guz Khan, Professor Brian Cox, Sara Pascoe, Harry Hill and Katie Piper.

The agency opened a Manchester office in June 2019 to build on the growing TV and media industry in the north.