Swap Brexit for Halloween with new app by Mc&T

The agency has developed a new app, The Brexit Blocker: Trick or Treaty, that swaps Brexit news for Halloween-related content.

The agency said Brexit has been causing a fright and people are getting fed up.

The Brexit Blocker works as a Google Chrome extension, and targets news articles mentioning Brexit on Facebook and Twitter.

The extension also works across web pages, changing political keywords to their spooky substitutes whenever Brexit is mentioned.

Images and mentions of politicians such as Boris Johnson could be transformed into Frankenstein, Brexit could be swapped for Halloween, and Article 50 may actually be a ‘Voodoo shrunken head’.

Paul McEntee, CEO and founder of Mc&T, said "Brexit has been a bit of a horror show over the past few months. The whole ‘will they, won’t they’ deal-mongering around the Halloween period has made it too easy to draw parallels with classic horror tropes.

He added: "So without belittling the seriousness of Brexit, we wanted to provide some light relief from it. We hope to demonstrate that Brexit can at least be used as a positive force for creative expression."