Homebase appoints PR agency to support turnaround plan

The brief includes consumer PR, corporate PR and social media activity for the next two years. A key component will be supporting the retailer’s turnaround plan. Manifest previously held the PR account.

Other marcomms agencies that work with Homebase include creative agency Atomic, media agency Havas and content agency Cry Havoc. Recently, the retailer launched a campaign to support its Autumn range and kitchens.

Homebase has closed around 40 stores this year and brought back popular product lines as part of a plan to help the business become profitable.

In July, chief executive Damian McGloughlin said the retailer was on track to break even after reporting a £100m loss in its previous fiscal year.

"We’re delighted to welcome M&C Saatchi on board," Homebase head of corporate affairs Claire Abercrombie said.

"Working together, we will continue to support our turnaround plan and step-change the way we share news about all the exciting things happening at Homebase."

Homebase joins several high-street brands in M&C Saatchi Public Relations' retail portfolio, which includes Dixons Carphone, The Co-op, Foot Locker and recent addition Dreams.

"We are coming on board with Homebase at an extremely exciting moment as this great British brand sets up for growth and a return to the hearts, minds and homes of the UK public," M&C Saatchi Public Relations global managing director Chris Hides said.